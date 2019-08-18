Third brand of animal treats recalled over potential link to salmonella outbreak in pets, humans spanning 33 states

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a third brand of pets treats are being removed from stores because of their potential contamination with Salmonella.
Several lots of Chef Toby Pig Ears Treats manufactured by Dog Goods USA LLC are being investigated by the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and health officials in several states to conclusively link the product to human cases of salmonellosis. The recalled lot numbers can be viewed below.
- 428590
- 278989
- 087148
- 224208
- 1168723
- 428590
- 222999
- 074599
- 1124053
- 226884
- 578867
- 224897
- 1234750
- 444525
- 1106709
- 215812
- 230273
- 224970
- 585246
- 327901
- 052248
- 210393
- 217664
- 331199
- 225399
- 867680
- 050273
- 881224
- 424223
- 225979
- 431724
- 226340
- 880207
- 334498
Dog Goods bought the Products from a single supplier in Brazil from September 2018 through August 2019 and distributed them nationwide in retail stores, according to the FDA. A sampled taken from that supplier and tested by the FDA came back positive for Salmonella.
Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
This recall marks the third formal recall on pig ear pet treats.
Pet Supplies Plus announced on July 3 that it was pulling pig ear products from shelves.
Lennox Intl Inc. announced on Monday, July 26 that it was also recalling pig ears shipped to nationwide distributors and retail stores between May 1 and July 3.
The CDC reports it is now advising consumers not to buy or feed any pig ear dog treats to pets, including any that may already be in homes.
A total of 127 people infected with the outbreak strains of Salmonella have been reported from 33 states, including one person in Louisiana according to the CDC.
The CDC says 26 ill people have been hospitalized. Twenty-four illnesses are among children younger than 5 years.
Tips to stay healthy while feeding your dog
- Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water right after handling dog food or treats.
- When possible, store dog food and treats away from where human food is stored or prepared and away from the reach of young children.
- Don’t use your dog’s food bowl to scoop food. Use a clean, dedicated scoop, spoon, or cup.
- Always follow any storage instructions on dog food bags or containers.
- Even if some of the pig ears were fed to your dog and no one got sick, do not continue to feed them to your dog.
- Wash containers, shelves, and areas that held any pig ear dog treats with hot, soapy water. Be sure to wash your hands after handling any of these items.
- Don’t let your dog lick your mouth or face after it eats.
- Don’t let your dog lick any open wounds or areas with broken skin.
- If you do play with your dog after it has just eaten, wash your hands and any part of your body it licked with soap and water.
- Children younger than 5 should not touch or eat dog food or treats.
- Young children are at risk for illness because their immune systems are still developing and because they are more likely than others to put their fingers or other items into their mouths.
- Adults should supervise hand washing for young children.
How do I know if my dog has Salmonella infection?
- Some dogs with Salmonella infection may not look sick. Dogs with a Salmonella infection usually have diarrhea (which may be bloody).
- Sick animals may seem more tired than usual, and may vomit or have a fever.
- If your dog or cat has signs of illness, or you are concerned that your pet may have Salmonella infection, please contact your pet’s veterinarian.
Remember the following symptoms of Salmonella infection in humans:
- Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria
- The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment
- In some people, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body
- In rare cases, Salmonella infection can cause death unless the person is treated promptly with antibiotics
- People more likely to get a serious illness are children younger than 5 years, adults older than 65 years, and people who have health problems or take medicines that lower the body’s ability to fight germs and sickness
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.