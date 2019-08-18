Police investigating after man shot, killed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the 4500 block of Old Warwick Road around 9:30 a.m. for the report of an assault.
When police got to the scene, they found a man bleeding on the street with at least one gunshot wound.
Police did detain a man and woman at the scene.
Officials said there was an altercation between the man and the victim. Authorities also said the victim had a hammer during the altercation.
Police said the victim was shot by the man.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.
There is no word on possible charges as police continue to investigate.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.