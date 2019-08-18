Man taken to hospital after shooting at Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating following a shooting at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Glenway Court.
Officers were called shortly aft 4 p.m. due to multiple calls of a possible shooting on Sunday.
When officers arrived, they found to men in their 20s who were injured following an incident between the two.
One of the men was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other man was treated at the scene.
Detectives are still working to gather information. Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.