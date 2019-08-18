Man fighting for life following Richmond stabbing

Man fighting for life following Richmond stabbing
Police were called to the 2900 block of North Avenue on Saturday for the report of a stabbing around 8:50 p.m.
August 17, 2019 at 9:52 PM EDT - Updated August 17 at 9:54 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is fighting for life following a stabbing outside of a Family Dollar in Richmond.

Police were called to the 2900 block of North Avenue on Saturday for the report of a stabbing around 8:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatement.

Police said a suspect is in custody.

Police are investigating.

No additional details were available.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.