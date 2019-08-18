Man fighting for life following Richmond stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is fighting for life following a stabbing outside of a Family Dollar in Richmond.
Police were called to the 2900 block of North Avenue on Saturday for the report of a stabbing around 8:50 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatement.
Police said a suspect is in custody.
Police are investigating.
No additional details were available.
