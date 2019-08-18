3 injured in officer-involved shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - Three people were injured, including a suspect, after an officer-involved shooting in Newport News.
Newport News police were investigating a homicide in the 100 block of Ottis Street earlier in the day. The investigation led them to the area of Fairfax Avenue and Peninsula Drive in search of the suspect.
When police were in the area, the suspect shot at an officer and civilian, injuring them both.
Officers returned fire and shot the suspect.
All three were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
Police said the officer is expected to be OK, the civilian is in serious condition and the suspect was expected to have surgery.
