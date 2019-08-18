Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s almost Monday again, but there were several things to smile about this week!
At the start of the fall semester, VCU will open the Free Store, which will be located at 201 N. Belvidere Street. The on-campus show will allow VCU students and faculty to donate or take home free stuff. Every semester, students leave behind several items in their dorm when they leave for college breaks or the end of the school year. Now, those items can find another home instead of being trashed.
A Virginia Little League team made it to the World Series this week. Loudoun South is the first Little League team from Virginia to make it to the World Series in 25 years.
Dog owners can now let their furry friends enjoy the water, without worrying about extra dangers. “Paws to Swim” is an indoor dog swimming facility open for fun and exercise. There are two locations, Patterson Avenue and Rockville, which are both open to dogs of all ages.
The VCU Alumni Association collected 14,063 backpacks with Communities in Schools in five hours. The goal was to collect backpacks full of school supplies for Richmond-area students. The Ultimate Backpack program presented by CoStar Group held a donation drive Aug. 14, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery at 2408 Ownby Lane.
Clear The Shelters, an annual event sponsored by NBC, aims to adopt as many animals as possible from shelters across the country by waiving or lowering adoption fees. Many Virginia shelters participated:
- Richmond SPCA - 81 pets
- Richmond Animal Care and Control - 59 pets
- Chesterfield County Animal Services - 36 pets
- Louisa County Animal Shelter - 21 pets
“Embrace the glorious mess that you are.” - Elizabeth Gilbert
Have an amazing week!