Why a Virginia Democrat says he launched a political fundraiser off of a mass shooting that was still unfolding

Six police officers were shot in Philadelphia on Wednesday. During the hours-long standoff, Virginia Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, took to Facebook to launch a fundraiser.
“If you agree with me that the vastly increasing rate of gun violence should never be normalized, will you contribute to help Democrats flip the Virginia Legislature? For every dollar donated today up to $10,000, I will give $2 from my campaign to a Democratic candidate who supports universal background checks and an assault weapons ban,” he wrote, updating the tally of injured officers as reports rolled in.
Republicans professed disbelief at the strategy. Some of his fellow Democrats questioned the wisdom of the approach in both public and private comments.
