VDOT to hold road improvement meeting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing on proposed intersection upgrades in the VDOT Richmond District.
The improvements include using bolt-down, prefabricated units and pavement markings to allow the following intersections to operate as roundabouts:
- Ashcake Road at Greenwood Church Road - Hanover County
- Otterdale Road at Harpers Mill Parkway - Chesterfield County
- Otterdale Road at Hampton Park Drive - Chesterfield County
- Bailey Bridge Road/Springford Parkway at Spring Run Road - Chesterfield County
The meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 22 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Winterpock Elementary School in Chesterfield County.
Individuals, business and organizations will have the opportunity to give VDOT input on the project.
Comments about the proposed project may be made at the meeting or submitted by Sept. 1 by mailing them to VDOT Project Manager Adam Brooks at 2430 Pine Forest Drive in Colonial Heights. Comments can also be made via e-mail at adam.brooks@vdot.virginia.gov by referencing “unsignalized intersection upgrades” in the subject line.
More information can be found on the VDOT website.
