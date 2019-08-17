‘She was about the prettiest thing I ever saw,’ 82-year-old bride weds 90-year-old groom

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Love has no age limit and no expiration date. Just ask Eugene Eason, 90, and Sylvia Vaughan, 82.
More than six decades ago, Eason and Vaughan were just kids growing up together in New Hanover County.
“I thought she was about the prettiest thing I ever saw,” Eason said. “Her daddy used to run a grocery store and I used to go up there to get an ice cream at night and eat and she was up there working the cash register for him.”
“I didn’t know he was noticing me and I was always busy... but I had a boyfriend then anyway,” Vaughan said.
The pair remained friends as they each married, had children and grew older with their respective spouses for more than fifty years.
They supported each other too as they both lost their spouses to sickness.
“I still miss them and we talk about it. We talk about them a lot because you don’t ever forget your first...I cry a lot,” Vaughan said.
Vaughan says its important to them that they be sensitive to the feelings of their family members and respectful to the memory of their first spouses.
“She always told me she wasn’t never going to get married again, but she said I had some kind of influence on her so...” Eason said.
Like many excited couples, they dropped by a jewelry store just to look.
“He said I want you to pick out any ring you want and I thought ‘okay, what price range should I go for?’ but he said pick out any ring you want,” Vaughn said.
Eason proposed earlier this summer.
" My life was a blessing. God has been so good to me because now he’s giving me another blessing," Vaughan said.
They’ll be married on Saturday, August 17, at Spring View Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church in Wilmington. Then they’ll embark on a road trip honeymoon with stops in Charlotte, NC, Florence, SC, Asheville, NC and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
As for marriage advice? The soon-to-be Easons are people of faith.
“They say follow your heart, but you have to know that it’s of God. If he is doing this and not you, because if you don’t have the Lord, it won’t work,” Vaughan said. “That’s my advice to go back, pray and see and make sure it’s the right thing.”
