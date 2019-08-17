Police: Woman stabs man during argument over $20

August 17, 2019 at 4:10 PM EDT - Updated August 17 at 4:10 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said woman was arrested after she stabbed a man during an argument about money.

Police were called around 11:17 a.m. to the 2900 block of Kane Street on Saturday for a stabbing.

Officers said a man and woman got into an argument over $20 and the woman cut the man across the arm.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the woman was arrested and charged.

No additional details were available.

