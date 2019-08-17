Law allowing health officials to distribute clean needles to expire in 2020

In 2017, Virginia passed a law allowing some localities to launch needle exchange programs, an attempt to prevent the spread of infectious diseases like hepatitis C and HIV.
But it came with a hitch: the law is due to sunset in 2020.
The Virginia Department of Health’s goal was to collect enough data to illustrate the programs’ efficacy. But a year away from the sunset, only four sites have been approved, three of which are up and running: Health Brigade in Richmond, along with the Lenowisco and Mount Rogers health districts.
“It’s a new concept for Virginia, and I think even in the communities where there’s a lot of support, nobody’s really certain who wants to jump on as the lead agent,” said Elaine Martin, director of Virginia’s HIV and hepatitis prevention services.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.