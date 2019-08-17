Knife-wielding woman arrested following stabbing in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 3700 block of Cannington Drive at about 4:12 a.m. for a report of a suspicious situation.

Upon arrival, police located a woman in the roadway with a knife.

It was later determined that the woman with the knife had feloniously assaulted someone. Police also learned the the assaulted victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect and victim know each other.

The suspect in the stabbing has been taken into custody and identified as 40-year-old Cheryl M. White, of Chesterfield. White has been charged with malicious wounding.

Anyone with any additional information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

