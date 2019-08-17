'It’s the worst thing I’ve ever experienced’: Son speaks out after person of interest in custody in mother’s death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the past three months, Scott Fairman has been restlessly searching for answers in the tragedy that rocked his soul to the core.
“There are no answers that make me hurt less,” said Scott. “There’s no reason for it and that’s the worst part.”
It doesn’t take much to send Scott back to his dark place, the day his mother was murdered.
“As long as I’m keeping busy I doubt solely focus on that but when the lights go out, the TV turns off, the music’s off and I’m just laying there, that’s when it get’s really difficult,” Scott reflects.
Though the tears may have stopped, the void left in Scott’s heart since his mother’s tragic murder still remains.
But Friday, after three months of waiting, a major break in the homicide investigation may get Scott one step closer to finding closure.
“Honestly, closure for me is being as happy as I was before she was murdered,” said Scott. “I can’t understand this and I probably never will.”
Richmond police have taken a person of interest into custody in the death of 13-year VCU administrator Suzanne Fairman.
She was found dead in her home after police responded to a wellness check after the mother didn’t make it on a trip to Florida.
“It’s the worst thing I’ve ever experienced. There’s no words that can actually describe the true feeling I’m feeling,” said Scott. “There is no healing process for this, there is just the justice process.”
Detectives identified this person within days of the homicide after he was jailed on charges not directly related to Suzanne’s murder.
Police say a man is in custody and will be held until formal charges are filed. At this time his identity has not been revealed, but Scott says he’s mentally preparing himself for the day when he meets his mother’s murderer.
“I am as ready as I’ll ever be to face this individual,” said Scott.
But for now, Scott says he’s trying to be as strong as he can and act with love for the sake of his family and friends.
“I’m just doing my best to live my life the way she lived hers,” said Scott. “It doesn’t get easier. I just feel more numb. I don’t feel much love in my heart except toward my friends and family, but it’s something that I now have to re-learn.”
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at 804-646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
