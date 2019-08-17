Football, volleyball return to Charles City High School

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Charles City High School will field both a varsity football and volleyball team for the fall 2019-2020 season.
The programs are returning after several meetings, a year of strategic planning and thorough evaluation.
“The process of restoring Fall activities for our student-athletes has been ongoing since the cancellation last year,” said Charles City County High School athletic director Andre’ Jones in a release. “After a thorough evaluation, dedication from the coaches, and a student-athlete turnout that has continuously been consistent, I am pleased to announce that Charles City County High School will be fielding both a football and volleyball program for the 2019-2020 school year.”
Currently there are 12 players on the volleyball team and the football team has 24 students on the roster.
The volleyball team will open its home season on Aug. 28 against Northumberland High School. The football team’s home opener will be on Sept. 6 against Roanoke Catholic.
“Under the leadership of Vickie Williams in volleyball and Sherod Jones in football, these are the first steps in providing multiple opportunities for our student-athletes to be successful not only in athletic competition, but in life as well,” Jones added. “We ask that the community comes out and support these programs as growth and appreciation are key steps as our student-athletes transition back into competitive play.”
