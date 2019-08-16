VCU move-in creates travel restrictions, road closures

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Move-in at Virginia Commonwealth University will impact traffic in Richmond this week.
Most first-year students are set to move into their residence halls on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To ensure safety and order during move-in, the following streets will have travel restrictions or be closed:
- Franklin Street: One lane will be open for through traffic between Harrison and Belvidere streets; traffic arriving for move-in will be reduced to one travel lane between Harrison and Belvidere streets.
- Grace Street: Travel lanes will remain open, but drivers may experience some congestion between Ryland and Belvidere streets.
- Cary Street: Travel lanes will remain open, but drivers may experience some congestion between Cherry and Jefferson streets.
- Laurel Street: The street will be closed between West Grace and West Main streets. Parishioners of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart will be allowed to park in designated spots on Cathedral Street and in the West Main Street Parking Deck (until 2 p.m.). Drivers may experience some congestion between Cathedral and Cary streets.
- Floyd Avenue: This street will be closed to through traffic but parishioners from the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart will be able to utilize it.
- Main Street: This street will have parking restrictions and experience congestion.
Traffic restrictions and closures will be in place between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday. VCU police will assist with traffic control as students move in.
