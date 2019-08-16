Sheriff’s office: 26-year-old man rode bus to school, stole from cafeteria

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A 26-year-old man was taken into custody in Stafford after the sheriff’s office said he rode a bus to a school and stole from the cafeteria.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to Stafford High School on the morning of Aug. 15 after a resource officer patrolling the cafeteria was informed a man had stolen a bakery item.
Deputies determined the man was not a student and rode a school bus to the school that morning.
The man was transported to the Mary Washington Hospital for mental health treatment. His identity has not been released.
