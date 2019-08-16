Paws to Swim offers safe environment for dogs to swim and play

“A lot of dogs have come for medical issues,” said Nickel. “Chessie is an example of that. Chessie was born with very horrible hip dysplasia. She could barely walk as a puppy, and she needed bilateral hip replacement surgeries. So, she started to swim before she was able to have the surgery. She wasn’t old enough yet, but she was swimming to build up the muscles, tighten the joints, and just get her in really good shape before her surgery. She had the surgery and then she started swimming again , and it was like physical therapy after her surgery. She has continued to swim and obviously is in good shape now.”