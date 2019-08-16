News to know for Aug. 16: Storms possible; White powder found at Chesterfield jail; Roller Coaster Day deals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It has been a long week, but it’s finally coming to an end!
Friday’s forecast will be hot and humid with a few storms during the afternoon and evening.
High temperatures will climb near 90.
Six deputies and three nurses were treated after a white powder was found at Chesterfield County Jail on Thursday night.
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were exposed to a white powder while conducting a routine shakedown for contraband material in the transit area.
Chesterfield Fire and EMS said 10 people were transported to the hospital.
Four people were arrested in connection with a theft ring discovered at two UPS stores.
Several victims reported taking their cell phones to the UPS store to receive service from a wireless provider and the carriers reported receiving empty packages.
Aaron Terill Grier, Daniel Eugene Shawn Grier, Michael Gerard Parrish and Ryan Austin Patrick were charged in connection with thefts from the stores.
Colonial Heights police believes there are more victims and is asking anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Richmond police say thieves stole a water tank from the Seeds of Change community garden late Aug. 13 or early Aug. 14.
Organizers say the theft is a major blow to the organization because it employs people from Community Clovia’s reintegration program.
The organization says they will not allow the community garden to die, despite the theft.
A Virginia Little League team is the first to head to the World Series from the state in 25 years.
Loudoun South advanced to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. after defeating Peachtree City last week.
The team is taking on Barrington Little League at 10 a.m. in the first round of the World Series.
Friday, Aug. 16 is National Roller Coaster Day!
Virginia’s Kings Dominion is offering special deals between Aug. 15 and Aug. 18 to celebrate:
- Buy your 2020 Season Pass between August 15-18, 2019 and get one free Fast Lane Plus to use on your next visit. Plus, get unlimited visits and FREE parking for the rest of 2019.
- Renew your 2019 Season Pass for 2020 and get a free Fast Lane Plus and a free Bring-A-Friend Ticket.
Final thought
“Stay in your seat come times of trouble. It’s only people who jump off the roller coaster who get hurt.” - Paul Harvey
