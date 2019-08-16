Mother slams Virginia Tech freshman orientation in op-ed

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The mother of a freshman at Virginia Tech slammed the university in The Federalist, a Conservative online magazine.
Penny Nance, CEO and president of Concerned Women for America, began her article with a striking question: “Are taxpayers funding academic institutions to indoctrinate our kids?”
Nance went on to express her thoughts of the orientation, which she described as “extreme and overtly leftist propaganda.”
The mother expressed disdain in the orientation beginning with the recognition of two Native American tribes on whose land the college was built, instead of addressing the university’s 2007 mass shooting.
She said each speaker introduced themselves with preferred pronouns, which were also on students’ registration badges, calling the practice “downright alarming.”
“Now that I have witnessed college propaganda firsthand, I refuse to ignore the indefensible and discriminatory behavior of the liberal campus bullies anymore,” she wrote.
Nance ended the piece urging readers to express concerns with any university to school officials and state legislators.
