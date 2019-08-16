Medical call turns into hazmat situation at Chesterfield County Jail

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A medical call turned into a hazmat situation at Chesterfield County Jail on Thursday night.
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were exposed to a white powder while conducting a routine shakedown for contraband material in the transit area.
Six deputies and two medical personnel were exposed to the substance and began feeling light-headed and had rashes. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.
Chesterfield Fire and EMS said a total of 10 people were transported to the hospital.
