Medical call turns into hazmat situation at Chesterfield County Jail
A hazmat situation was reported at Chesterfield County Jail on Thursday night. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 15, 2019 at 9:52 PM EDT - Updated August 15 at 10:44 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A medical call turned into a hazmat situation at Chesterfield County Jail on Thursday night.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were exposed to a white powder while conducting a routine shakedown for contraband material in the transit area.

Six deputies and two medical personnel were exposed to the substance and began feeling light-headed and had rashes. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS said a total of 10 people were transported to the hospital.

