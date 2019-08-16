Man wanted for failing to register as sex offender over crimes against child

Man wanted for failing to register as sex offender over crimes against child
Niseem Hogue. (Source: Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 16, 2019 at 3:35 PM EDT - Updated August 16 at 3:35 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender for crimes against a minor.

Virginia State Police said Niseem Hogue faces two counts of failing to register as a sex offender for crimes committed in Chesterfield and Henrico.

Hogue’s original crimes were carnal knowledge of a minor age 13 to 15.

Hogue, 24, is described as a black male 5-foot-5 weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at (804) 921-3956.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.