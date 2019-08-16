Man wanted for failing to register as sex offender over crimes against child

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender for crimes against a minor.
Virginia State Police said Niseem Hogue faces two counts of failing to register as a sex offender for crimes committed in Chesterfield and Henrico.
Hogue’s original crimes were carnal knowledge of a minor age 13 to 15.
Hogue, 24, is described as a black male 5-foot-5 weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at (804) 921-3956.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.