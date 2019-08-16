James River High helps students end summer break on a high note

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kids in Hillside Court celebrated the ended their summer break on a high note.
“Today we have a fun closing program for the participants of the Hillside summer program,“ organizer Karli Woodcock said.
Woodcock, of James River High School, hosted a cookout as part of a week long summer camp.
The camp was apart a community service project at the Center for Leadership and International Relations at James River High School where students try to make an impact in the community.
“It’s a 30-hour community service project where they’re addressing a need in the community and trying to make an impact in some type of way,” Ashley Hewlett, a teacher at James River, said.
“They might live in a different situation and a different housing community, but we’re all kids and we all go through the same life struggles,” Woodcock said.
Students got a chance to enjoy a bouncy house, petting zoo and even received a few back-to-school goodies.
“I provided them with school supplies. Each kid is going to leave with a bag of school supplies and just give them necessary supplies to set them up with success,” Woodcock said.
“Having the tools you need to be successful, that’s important to start the year off right so they’re already going to start with that thanks to Karli and her volunteers,” Hewlett said.
