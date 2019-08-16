Car lands on roof after hit-and-run crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A car landed on its roof Friday afternoon after a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Roanoke Street.
Police say around 2:20 p.m., two vehicles collided with one of them striking a tree and overturning.
The other vehicle fled the scene.
The driver was treated, but no major injuries were reported.
A second crash occurred around the same time at Forest Hill Avenue and Roanoke Street.
One person requested medical attention in that crash, but no major injuries were reported.
There’s currently no information on what led to crashes or if any charges will be filed.
