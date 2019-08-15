'Water is life’: Irrigation tank stolen from Richmond community garden

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The organization behind a south Richmond community garden will not let it die despite a major blow to it’s water supply.
Richmond police say thieves stole a water tank from the Seeds of Change community garden late Aug. 13 or early Aug. 14
"Water is life," garden director Claudia Spruill said. "Without water, what are we supposed to do?"
Spruill said she started the garden in April and had a successful summer harvest full of peppers, cucumbers, squash, strawberries and watermelon.
Spruill said the water tank only cost $75, but it’s a major blow to the organization because it employs people from Community Clovia’s reintegration program.
“When I found out about this yesterday, I was hurt, but we will keep going," Spuill said. “This is just one setback.”
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.