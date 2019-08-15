Virginia dog dies after contracting disease from river

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An Albemarle County dog is dead after contracting a bacterial disease from the Rivanna River.
Brad Perreault told NBC29 his 3-year-old German Shepherd named Gunner contracted leptospirosis after going to a swim.
Gunner started to become sick a few days after the trip, causing Perreault to take him to the vet. According to NBC29, the dog tested positive leptospirosis and vet said it was contracted from the river.
Leptospirosis can be deadly to dogs and humans, and usually takes several days for symptoms to develop.
“We had to say goodbye wrapped up in a hazmat suit, really. It can be transferred to humans, and that’s super scary,” said Perreault told NBC29.
Leptospirosis and the blue-green algae bloom that has been known to kill other dogs across the country are not the same.
Perreault told NBC29 he wants to warn other pet owners to be cautious when taking dogs to river or lake.
