Teen missing for a year may be in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today marks one year since Megan Gibbs went missing.
Gibbs, 17, was last seen in Richmond. Authorities believe she may still be in Richmond, or she may attempt to travel to areas of Chesterfield or Colonial Heights.
She may be in the company of an adult female.
Gibbs is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall with blonde hair and green eyes. She has multiple tattoos and may go by the nickname “Meg.”
Anyone with information on Gibbs’ whereabouts is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
