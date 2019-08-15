Richmond City Council votes against Coliseum question on ballot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond City Council voted against allowing a November ballot question on the mayor’s new arena and downtown re-development proposal.
Six of the nine council members were needed to vote in favor of the resolution for it to move forward.
Before the vote took place, the city council heard from members of the public on their thoughts surrounding the $1.5 billion project.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says private investors are paying for the project, except the arena, and that future tax dollars will pay back investors for the arena, which the city would own.
City Council members look to be divided on the project so far which includes a new hotel, apartments, commercial and retail space.
Had the question made the ballot, it would have only be an advisory question. The city council would have still had the ultimate vote on whether the projected moved forward.
Additionally, another effort to get a referendum question on the ballot stalled.
Opponent of the mayor and Attorney Paul Goldman, an opponent of the project, collected more than 14,000 signatures for a petition. He only needed to have 10,300 signatures verified, but the general registrar said Goldman’s petition was short on signatures, by about 400 and would not be allowed to move forward.
Goldman said he will contest the decision.
