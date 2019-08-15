Police searching for men caught on camera tampering with vehicles

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for two men who attempted to open car doors in the Fulton area.
An unknown man was captured opening an unlocked vehicle and rummaging through the car in the 700 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard on Saturday, July 20. No items were reported stolen.
A different man was captured on surveillance attempting to open car doors in the 700 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard on Thursday, Aug. 8. No items were reported stolen.
Detectives believe the two men are linked to other cases in the City.
“We are asking anyone who may have seen these individuals to call us so we can speak to them,” said Detective Sgt. Chris Miller. “While nothing was reported stolen, these types of incidents can often lead to more serious crimes.”
Anyone with information on the identities of the two men is asked to First Precinct Detective Sgt. C. Miller at 804-646-1289 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.