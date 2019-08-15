News to know for Aug. 15: Officers shot in standoff; Scattered storms; Hundreds without power in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Don’t forget your umbrella this morning! Today will be a rainy Thursday.
Thursday’s forecast is cloudy with scattered showers and storms.
High temperatures will reach the mid 80s.
Dominion Energy is working to restore power to thousands of customers after an outage Thursday morning.
Over 650 residents are without power in the Winterpock area of Chesterfield County.
The cause remains under investigation.
A gunman is in custody following an hourslong standoff in Philadelphia.
The gunman opened fire on police Wednesday as they were serving a drug warrant.
Six officers were wounded in the incident.
The Richmond City Council voted against a ballot question on the mayor’s new arena and downtown re-development proposal.
The question would have appeared in the November ballot.
Five of the nine council members were needed to vote in favor of the question to move it forward.
One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing on Wednesday.
Police were called around 4:19 p.m. to the 1100 block of North 25th Street.
A suspect has been identified and charges are pending. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
A Henrico realtor says someone is using her rental listing photos and posting them online to scam residents.
According to the Richmond Association of Realtors, these type of scams come in waves and are prevalent during the heavy buying season.
If you come across a fake listing you’re urged to report it to the website it’s been posted on.
