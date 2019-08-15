NBA Youngboy released from prison, awaits probation hearing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy was released from parish prison Wednesday night.
In a livestream captured by WAFB’s Scottie Hunter, YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was seen leaving the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, immediately embraced by family and friends.
Gaulden was arrested in May after a deadly shootout in Florida. On Sunday, May 12, the rapper and his associates were leaving a beach resort when a shooter in a black Cadillac Escalade reportedly pulled up and opened fire. Gaulden’s entourage returned fire, but not before his girlfriend was struck and hospitalized.
A man was killed in the crossfire when a bullet entered his vehicle across the street.
James Manasseh, Gaulden’s attorney, says he believes his client was the target of the shooting and his entourage acted in self-defense.
As part of a plea deal for his involvement in a 2016 drive-by shooting, Gaulden was placed on probation for three years and ordered to stay out of trouble.
Gaulden will be placed on house arrest for 14 months and has been ordered to wear a GPS ankle monitor. He will not be allowed to perform during this time.
A probation hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.