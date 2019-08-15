Man arrested, 18-year-old killed after shootout in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest has been made after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Spotsylvania County on Aug. 12. Another man was also seriously injured in the shooting.
The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 9900 block of Matti Hill Court after two people got out of a silver sedan and exchanged gunfire with James Michael Wallin, 18, of Spotsylvania.
When deputies arrived, Wallin was pronounced dead at the scene.
A few minutes later, deputies received a call from Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center that a man had arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was later taken to another hospital in critical condition. He is now considered to be in serious but stable condition.
Police say Augustus A. Rhodes, 32, was arrested Wednesday and currently faces charges of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
He was transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail and is being held with no bond.
“This senseless act of violence has created heartache for the Wallin family and the Spotsylvania community," said Sheriff Roger Harris.
Additional charges are possible.
