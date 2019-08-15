Kings Dominion water park renovations slated for 2020

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion has announced renovation plans for the Coconut Shores area of Soak City.
The area of the 20-acre water park will feature three new enhancements:
- Lighthouse Landing is set in an oversized wading pool and combines the interactivity of a play structure with water slides. The multi-level play structure will feature two huge tipping buckets, over 200 interactive features, eight twisting slides and more.
- Sand Dune Lagoon is a mini wave pool with a depth of 24 inches and 12-inch waves.
- A new dining experience features family favorites, Latin and Asian flavors and tropical alcoholic beverages and local craft beers for guests ages 21 and up.
“The investment in Soak City demonstrates our commitment to being Virginia’s premier water park,” said Tony Johnson, Vice President and General Manager of Kings Dominion.
2020 Kings Dominion Season Passes can be purchase online.
