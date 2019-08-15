Homes damaged, trees down as storm moves through Richmond area

(WWBT) - At least three homes were damaged as storms moved through the Richmond area Thursday afternoon.
In Chesterfield, a home at 7011 Mason Run Drive was damaged by a fallen tree, and a home in the 4800 block of Shepherds Mill Road caught fire after what was believed to be a lightning strike. Four people were displaced by the fire.
Chesterfield fire responded to both scenes a little after 3:15 p.m.
Rescue crews also responded to the 1800 block of Ware Bottom Spring Road for a vehicle that was stuck in high water.
Officials said there were no injuries in either of the incidents.
Another fire was reported in the 10000 block of Sandy Ridge Drive. It is not known if the fire is storm-related.
In Henrico, a home caught fire in the 200 block of Linstead Road and was believed to be struck by lightning.
The Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department confirmed a tree fell on a vehicle with a person inside. The occupant was transported to the hospital. There’s been no word on the extent of their injuries.
