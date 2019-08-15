Homes damaged, trees down as storm moves through Richmond area

A home on Shepherds Mill Drive in Chesterfield caught fire after what is believed to be a lightning strike. (Source: Chesterfield Fire and EMS)
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 15, 2019 at 3:47 PM EDT - Updated August 15 at 4:47 PM

(WWBT) - At least three homes were damaged as storms moved through the Richmond area Thursday afternoon.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY

In Chesterfield, a home at 7011 Mason Run Drive was damaged by a fallen tree, and a home in the 4800 block of Shepherds Mill Road caught fire after what was believed to be a lightning strike. Four people were displaced by the fire.

Chesterfield fire responded to both scenes a little after 3:15 p.m.

Rescue crews also responded to the 1800 block of Ware Bottom Spring Road for a vehicle that was stuck in high water.

Officials said there were no injuries in either of the incidents.

A home on Shepherds Mill Drive in Chesterfield caught fire after what is believed to be a lightning strike. (Source: Chesterfield Fire and EMS)
A home on Shepherds Mill Drive in Chesterfield caught fire after what is believed to be a lightning strike. (Source: Chesterfield Fire and EMS)

Another fire was reported in the 10000 block of Sandy Ridge Drive. It is not known if the fire is storm-related.

HENRICO COUNTY

In Henrico, a home caught fire in the 200 block of Linstead Road and was believed to be struck by lightning.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

The Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department confirmed a tree fell on a vehicle with a person inside. The occupant was transported to the hospital. There’s been no word on the extent of their injuries.

Posted by Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, August 15, 2019

