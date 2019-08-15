Employee seen placing raw chicken on trash cans then on prep table

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two restaurants combined to have 34 violations recently, but both made improvements upon re-inspection.
China Panda on Quioccasin Road in Henrico had 27 violations. An inspector found four priority, five priority foundation, and 18 core violations.
During one inspection, an inspector watched an employee place raw chicken on top of trash cans and transfer them to the prep table. There was also food debris older than a day on the slicer.
The restaurant was re-inspected twice, eventually dropping to 13 violations.
The restaurant had no comments on the inspections.
The KFC located on Williamsburg Road had two priority, two priority foundation, and seven core violations. An inspector spotted an employee putting on gloves without washing their hands, as well as a heavy accumulation of grease, trash, food debris, and mold on floors, walls, and ceilings throughout the entire kitchen.
“Following the inspection, we took immediate action to correct the issues identified," a KFC spokesperson said. "All of our restaurants are required to follow strict operating standards and failure to meet those standards is unacceptable. We will continue to work with this restaurant to make sure it meets those standards going forward.”
In a follow up inspection, the restaurant dropped from 11 violations to six core.
This week’s Hall of Fame winner is Don’t Look Back!
More than a year after a fire shutdown the Carytown location, the restaurant now has two new locations. The restaurant’s West Broad Street location in Richmond has had for straight perfect inspections.
They’re known for their tacos and burritos.
This is how the Virginia Department of Health describes its violations on its website:
- Priority identifies a provision in the Regulations whose application contributes directly to the elimination, prevention, or reduction to an acceptable level, hazards associated with foodborne illness or injury and there is no other provision that more directly controls the hazard.
- Priority foundation identifies a provision in the Regulation whose application supports, facilitates, or enables one or more Priority items.
- Core identifies a provision that is not Priority or Priority foundation and that usually relates to general sanitation, operational controls, sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOPs), facilities, equipment, or general maintenance.
