4 charged in theft ring at 2 UPS stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four people have been arrested after a theft ring was discovered at two UPS stores.
Colonial Heights police began investigating several cell phones that were being sold at electronic kiosks in Colonial Heights and Petersburg on July 30.
Surveillance images showed four people were selling phones, and three of those four were identified as employees at the UPS store. UPS management confirmed the employees worked at stores in Colonial Heights and Fort Lee.
Several victims reported taking their cell phones to the UPS store to receive service from a wireless provider and the carriers reported receiving empty packages.
Investigators determined the the employees began removing the phone from shipping packages and selling them to private individuals beginning May 2019.
Aaron Terill Grier, 20, of Hopewell, was charged with grand larceny, embezzlement, conspiracy and three counts of obtaining money by false pretense.
Daniel Eugene Shawn Grier, 18, of Hopewell, was charged with receiving stolen property, conspiracy to receive stolen property and three counts of obtaining money by false pretense.
Ryan Austin Patrick, 20, of Petersburg, was charged with embezzlement, conspiracy and three counts of obtaining money by false pretense.
Michael Gerard Patrick, 18, of Hopewell, was charged with embezzlement, conspiracy and three counts of obtaining money by false pretense.
All four were taken to Riverside Regional Jail pending a court appearance.
Colonial Heights police believes there are more victims and is asking anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
