You could help Richmond-based groups get $25K in grant money

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Richmond-based organizations are among six Virginia groups in the running for $25,000 grants from State Farm.
The two groups are Friends of East End Cemetery, a volunteer organization dedicated cleaning up the neglected African-American burial ground, and C4 Kitchens, a group that plans to use the money to launch a job training and food access program for people in poverty.
There are 200 causes in the running for 40 grants of $25,000 each through the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program. Voting runs through Aug. 23, and up to 10 votes can be cast each day per person. Participants must be 18 years old and have a valid e-mail address.
The six Virginia organizations in the finals are listed below:
