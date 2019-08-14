WATCH: Virginia officer saves baby who stopped breathing

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ7) - A Danville police officer’s lunch break quickly took a turn when a family’s two-week old son stopped breathing.
Officer Melissa Carey is being praised for her quick actions to save the child when every second counted.
According to a Facebook post by the Danville Police Department, the scene unfolded Tuesday afternoon at Nikki's Family Restaurant. A waitress pointed out to the family that the child appeared to be in distress.
Surveillance video from inside the restaurant shows Carey running over to the family and administering first aid. She got the child breathing again.
The baby boy was taken to a hospital to be checked out. Carey even stopped by later in the day to see how the family was doing.
The mother, who has not been identified, told the police department, "If it was not for Off. Carey, my baby would not be here.”
Officer Carey snapped a photo with the baby boy to mark the moment.
