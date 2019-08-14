Tricycle Gardens receives truck donation from Dominion Energy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy came through Tuesday for Tricycle Gardens, a Richmond non-profit organization dedicated to helping communities through Urban Agriculture.
The group’s farm truck was damaged in an accident last month. Without it, getting workers from site to site, moving farm supplies, and getting fresh produce to the communities that need it was extremely difficult.
Tricycle put out a call on social media, asking for help finding a new truck. Tuesday, Dominion Energy donated one of its old trucks to the cause.
Tricycle Gardens has over a dozen locations around Richmond, and CEO Sally Schwitters says during the summer they harvest hundreds of pounds of produce every week. She says it would have been nearly impossible, without Dominion’s donation.
"It makes us feel loved while we’re healing from an accident and keeps this operation running as efficiently as possible.”
In addition to the truck, Tricycle says Dominion donated some farm tools that it needed as well.
