Suspicious substance mailed to Chesterfield County courthouse

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Circuit Court Clerk’s Office closed after a suspicious substance was received in the mail.
Deputies were made aware of the substance at approximately 8:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The area was secured by the Sheriff’s Office and Chesterfield Police, Chesterfield Fire and EMS and Virginia State Police.
State police will conduct the investigation into the contents of the letter.
The Chesterfield Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is closed for the remainder of the day. All other offices and courts remain open.
