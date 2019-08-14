‘Paddle for Pups’ to benefit parvo treatment at RACC

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A little fun on the river can help some animals in need overcome their illnesses.
Richmond Animal Care and Control is hosting Paddle for Pups from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 15 at Huguenot Flatwater Park to raise money for parvovirus treatment for animals at the shelter.
Leashed dogs are welcome and participants are asked to bring their own canoe, kayak or paddleboard.
A $30 donation to RACC is required to participate and includes an event T-shirt. Registration is open through Sept. 13.
Riverside Outfitters will offer a discounted rate for boat rentals for the event.
For more information, contact Brent Carson at (804) 646-5581 or brenton.carson@richmondgov.com.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.