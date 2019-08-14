News to know for Aug. 14: Evening storms; Backpack drive underway; 30 new classrooms in Henrico school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Wednesday! We are halfway through the week and there is plenty of positive news to share!
Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with storms possible in the late afternoon and evening.
High temperatures will be in the low 90s.
An expansion project at Holladay Elementary School has been approved.
The Henrico school will now have 30 new classrooms, a new bus loop and new play areas.
The project is set to be finished at the start of the 2021-22 school year. Students will be able to attend school as the construction is going on.
The ‘Ultimate Backpack’ donation drive will be held today at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery .
The drive, organized by the VCU Alumni Association and Communities in Schools, aims to collect 15,000 backpacks full of supplies for Richmond-area students.
Donations can be dropped off today from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2408 Ownby Lane.
The families of the two Virginia State troopers killed in a helicopter crash while responding to the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville are suing the state.
The State of Virginia, Virginia State Police and the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security are all named in the lawsuit.
The families of Henry Cullen III and Burke Bates are claiming Virginia didn’t properly maintain the helicopter that crashed to the ground and caught on fire.
The City Council will vote today on whether to allow a November ballot question on the mayor’s new arena and downtown re-development proposal.
The question would allow voters to say whether or not they support the mayor’s proposed downtown redevelopment.
The voting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Richmond Police Academy along Graham Road, after a public hearing on the issue.
Richmond police have named a new LGBTQ liaison.
Capt. Michael Bender is taking on the role, acting as the point-person for members of the LGBTQ community.
Bender has been with RPD for 24 years and is commander of Community, Youth and Intervention Services Unit.
