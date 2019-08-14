Man on bicycle charged with stealing PlayStation from Best Buy

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man was arrested in connection with a theft from Best Buy.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the store at 1455 Stafford Market Place just after 10 a.m. Aug. 13 for a reported theft of two video game consoles.
A witness saw a man leaving the store with two PlayStation 4 consoles under his arms. The suspect strapped the items to a bicycle with a bungee cord and rode away in the direction of the commuter lot.
The cyclist was found on Worth Avenue near the parking lot of a Home Depot. He attempted to elude the deputy and lost control of the bicycle after running over a curb.
Robert Washington Jr, 36, of Richmond, was arrested and a witness confirmed he had stolen the items from Best Buy.
The merchandise was returned to the store.
Washington was charged with concealment of merchandise and grand larceny and served an outstanding warrant for a good behavior violation out of Henrico County.
Washington was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.