‘Gentle giant’ Eugene Mason, former councilman, dies at 78

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Richmond City Councilman Eugene Mason Jr died Aug. 12 at the age of 78.
Mason served the city’s Ninth District for two years and also was vice president of the Richmond branch of the NAACP.
“Richmond has lost a gentle giant,” Richmond NAACP said in a statement. “He will be missed and his footprints will forever be imprinted in the sands of time. Well done thy good and faithful servant.”
Mason also spent 10 years on the Richmond Public Schools Board of Trustees
In a statement, the Richmond City Council praised Mason as a “kind and incredibly thoughtful man.”
“The Honorable Eugene A. Mason, Jr. led a life of meaning and dedication as a community leader and will long be remembered by those who knew, loved, and cared about him," the statement said. “The Richmond City Council hopes that time and the fond memories held by Mr. Mason’s family and friends will help lessen the sorrow of his passing and will bring them peace and comfort now and in the days ahead.”
