Families of Virginia State troopers killed in Charlottesville helicopter crash sue state

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The families of the two Virginia State troopers killed in a helicopter crash while responding to the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville are now suing the Commonwealth.
Two separate lawsuits were filed in Richmond Circuit Court Tuesday.
The two families are claiming Virginia didn’t properly maintain the helicopter that suddenly crashed to the ground and caught on fire.The fatal crash happened in 2017 as troopers were responding to the attacks in Charlottesville. Now the families of Henry Cullen III and Burke Bates are asking the court for more than $50 million.
The complaint described the chopper as a “maintenance nightmare,” citing fuel control problems.
Three people died that day, Cullen, Bates and counter-protester Heather Heyer.
The State of Virginia, Virginia State Police and the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security are all named in the lawsuit.
State officials have not yet commented publicly on the suit.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.