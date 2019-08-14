Baja Bean Co. restaurant to close in October

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Baja Bean Co. will be closing the doors of its Richmond location.
The restaurant, known for its “southern California-style Mexican" cuisine, has been serving the Fan since 1999.
Richmond residents can enjoy a variety of food, drinks and events at the restaurant, which boasts the Fan’s biggest patio.
Managing Partner Jeff Allums says the restaurant will close in October due to market conditions.
“Definitely not one thing that ever affects business to this point,” said Allums.
The restaurant is open Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 3:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
