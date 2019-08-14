Bond set for man arrested in beating case of Andy Dick

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police arrested a man accused of knocking out actor Andy Dick in the French Quarter early Saturday morning outside of a popular club.
Officers arrested David Hale, 46, and booked him into the Orleans Parish Justice Center around 4 a.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 14). A judge set his bond at $15,000 and ordered Hale to stay away from Dick.
After Hale was arrested, court documents said he told police the Dick grabbed his genitals after the show at one eyed jacks then winked at him. Hale stated this made him lose control and hit the victim in the face knocking him to the ground. Representatives for Dick adamantly deny those claims by Hale saying they are not true.
Hale was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for second degree battery and simple battery.
Dick’s booking agent, Robert Couvillion said, Dick was sucker-punched as he was leaving One Eyed Jack’s on Toulouse Street, following his show there. He said the comedian was waiting on an Uber when someone hit him, unprovoked and when Dick was not looking.
“We walk out the club to Uber and were saying bye to my friends. Andy was standing in front of the club when the guy cold cocked him while he was talking to someone,” Couvillion said. “Andy’s head fell into the wall, then fell into the motorcycle, then cracked on the cement.”
Dick was transported for the ICU for head injuries, Couvillion said, and was in the hospital for a few days.
Couvillion said they had to cancel a second show at One Eyed Jack’s because of the incident, and that Dick will likely never book again in New Orleans.
Hale’s facebook page says he is the owner of Killer NOLA Crawfish and catering. He also claims he was a former jockey at the New Orleans Fairgrounds.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.
