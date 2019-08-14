After chase in stolen vehicle, Virginia man charged with DUI

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A man was charged with DUI after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle just before midnight Aug. 13.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle driving in a field at Fredericksburg Motor Sports at 430 Kings Highway. A deputy located a set of tire tracks and followed them to a Walmart parking lot.
Surveillance video showed a vehicle entering the parking lot at a high rate of speed that then drove over an embankment and through a chain link fence.
At 12:20 a.m. Aug. 14, about 30 minutes after deputies arrived, the vehicle was located near a gate at 382 Kings Highway. The vehicle eluded a deputy who tried to block it and led deputies on a high-speed pursuit.
The fleeing vehicle ultimately became caught in a cluster of trees on a dirt road adjacent to a cul-de-sac on Pine View Drive. The suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended after deputy deployed his K9 partner, Gunner.
Deputies detected the smell of alcohol from the suspect and administered a breath test.
Additionally, the vehicle was discovered to be stolen. Deputies contacted the registered owner, who was unaware the vehicle was stolen and said it was last seen in his driveway several hours earlier.
Christopher Fritter, 25, of Ruther Glen, was charged with grand larceny, eluding police, destruction of property, hit-and-run, reckless driving, obstruction of justice, DUI, driving with a suspended license, vehicle tampering, entering property to damage, vandalism and several traffic violations.
He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
