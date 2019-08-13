Town hall to help community ‘think creatively’ on how to end gun violence

Town hall to help community ‘think creatively’ on how to end gun violence
The Richmond Police Department conducts an investigation following a shooting in Mosby Court. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 13, 2019 at 6:05 AM EDT - Updated August 13 at 6:06 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Public School system is holding a “Stop Gun Violence Town Hall” on Tuesday for residents “to think creatively about what we can do to end the gun violence that affects so many of our young people and their families.”

[ 'Not places of violence’: Community takes on vandalism near MLK Middle ]

The event is from 6-7 p.m. at MLK Middle School at 1000 Mosby St.

RPS is committed to addressing gun violence in our communities and we will be holding a Stop Gun Violence Town Hall to...

Posted by Richmond Public Schools on Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Superintendent Jason Kamras and other elected officials are expected to speak.

In Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney has called for “common sense” gun laws after deadly shootings in the city and a mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

Stoney said earlier this summer he’s “heartbroken and ready to take action on gun violence in our city."

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.