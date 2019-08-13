Town hall to help community ‘think creatively’ on how to end gun violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Public School system is holding a “Stop Gun Violence Town Hall” on Tuesday for residents “to think creatively about what we can do to end the gun violence that affects so many of our young people and their families.”
The event is from 6-7 p.m. at MLK Middle School at 1000 Mosby St.
Superintendent Jason Kamras and other elected officials are expected to speak.
In Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney has called for “common sense” gun laws after deadly shootings in the city and a mass shooting in Virginia Beach.
Stoney said earlier this summer he’s “heartbroken and ready to take action on gun violence in our city."
