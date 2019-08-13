Senior Alert: Man with cognitive impairment believed to be in danger, may be traveling to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a Tennessee man believed to be traveling to Suffolk County, Virginia.
The alert was issued on behalf of the Signal Mountain Police Department of Tennessee, who is searching for 79-year-old George M. Holton, Jr.
Police said Holton suffers from a cognitive impairment, and believes this poses a credible threat to his health and safety. He may also be in need of his medication.
Holton was last seen Monday at 10:15 a.m. along Creedmore Road in Raleigh, North Carolina. He is believed to be driving a black 2018 Chevy Traverse with Tennessee license plate 5G68P9.
Police describe Holton as a white male, with brown eyes, brown hair, 5-foot 10-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. It is unknown what he was wearing.
Anyone with information is asked to call emergency officials at 1-423-622-0022.
