Pet adoption fees waived Aug. 17 for Clear the Shelters

Pet adoption fees waived Aug. 17 for Clear the Shelters
Adoption fees are waived at participating animal shelters Aug. 17 for Clear the Shelters. (Source: Chesterfield County Animal Services/Facebook)
By Brian Tynes | August 13, 2019 at 12:08 PM EDT - Updated August 13 at 12:08 PM

(WWBT) - It’s time to give animals in need a good home.

Clear The Shelters, an annual event sponsored by NBC aims to adopt as many animals as possible from shelters across the country by waiving all adoption fees Aug. 17.

A map of participating shelters can be found on the Clear the Shelters website.

Animal shelters in the Richmond area that are participating including Richmond SPCA, Richmond Animal League, Chesterfield County Animal Services and Louisa County Animal Shelter.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.